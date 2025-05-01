Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 (ANI): Filmmaker Boney Kapoor praised the Indian and Maharashtra governments for their united support at the inaugural World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, held at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Thursday.

"It is a fantastic initiative," Kapoor said at the summit, adding, "We had PM Narendra Modi's encouragement. The entire government and the Maharashtra government are backing it. It is a great move to boost the entertainment industry."

Kapoor also commended the event for acknowledging the victims of the recent Pahalgam terror attack.

"It was a good platform to talk about it because we had people from all across the world. They should know how strongly we feel against what happened there," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated WAVES 2025, calling it a historic step in showcasing India's rich cultural and creative legacy on the global stage.

In his keynote speech, PM Modi said, "India, with a billion-plus population, is also a land of a billion-plus stories and over a billion storytellers."

The summit, themed "Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries," aims to position India as a global powerhouse in the media, entertainment, and digital innovation sectors.

PM Modi emphasised India's narrative wealth, and said, "Every street, every river, every mountain in India carries a tale... even music is a form of spiritual practice. Every note tells a story, every rhythm has a soul."

Urging global creators to explore India's storytelling potential, he added, "This is the perfect time to 'Create in India, and Create for the World.' Our creative basket is vast and ready to be shared."

WAVES 2025, the first event of its kind in India, will span four days and welcome over 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, 300 companies, and 350 startups from more than 90 countries.

Covering a broad spectrum, from film and streaming to AI, gaming, and broadcasting, the summit seeks to catalyse cross-sectoral collaboration.

A key feature is the Global Media Dialogue (GMD), featuring ministerial-level participation from 25 nations.

The summit also includes WAVES Bazaar, a global e-marketplace with over 6,100 buyers, 5,200 sellers, and 2,100 creative projects.

PM Modi will tour the Creatosphere, a showcase of top talent from the "Create in India" challenges, which engaged over 100,000 creators.

He will also visit the Bharat Pavilion, a curated exhibition of India's artistic and technological innovations.

The summit opened with a vibrant ceremony at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC).

Oscar-winning composer MM Keeravaani led a 50-piece orchestra, and singer Shreya Ghoshal delivered a soul-stirring welcome performance.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan welcomed international delegates on stage, joined by leading film icons including Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan, Rajinikanth, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)