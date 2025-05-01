Raid 2, the highly anticipated sequel to the 2018 hit crime thriller film Raid starring Ajay Devgn, has finally arrived on the big screens. The movie, directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor in lead roles. Ajay Devgn reprises his role as Income Tax officer Amay Patnaik as he embarks on another milestone raid, this time targeting a white collar criminal, Dada Bhai (Riteish Deshmukh). The cast also includes Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pathak, Rajat Kapoor and Amit Sial. The movie, which was released in the theatres on Thursday, May 1, has unfortunately fallen victim to piracy. According to reports, Raid 2 has been illegally leaked on torrent sites such as MovieRulz, Tamilrockers, 1337x and Telegram channels in HD format. ‘Raid 2’ Song ‘Money Money’: Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Chart-Topping Party Anthem With Ajay Devgn and Jacqueline Fernandez (Watch Video).

This is not the first time a movie has been leaked online for free watch. Almost every film falls victim to piracy. In the past, many strict actions and restrictions were taken against these sites, but even after getting blocked, these sites bounced back, promoting piracy. This needs severe action by the cyber cell. We do not support any kind of piracy and hope that there will be stringent action against the pirates here. Labour Day 2025 Box Office Clash: Ajay Devgn’s ‘Raid 2’, Nani’s ‘HIT: The Third Case’, Suriya’s ‘Retro’ and More – Check Out Movies That’re Releasing in India on May 1.

Watch the Trailer of ‘Raid 2’:

Raid 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak and Krishna Kumar under T-Series Films and Panorama Studios. The movie made a direct clash with Nani's HIT: The Third Case and Suriya's Retro at the box office.

