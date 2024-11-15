If you are a fan of the legendary R&B group Boyz II Men, then there's good news for you. The group has partnered with Compelling Pictures and Primary Wave to develop a movie about the musical act that is composed of members Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman and Wanya Morris, as per Variety. Compelling will also begin production on a long-form documentary project about the group's dominance in the 1990s and 2000s and continued success today. ‘Michael’ Release Date Update: Antoine Fuqua’s Michael Jackson Biopic Now Set for October 3, 2025.

"We've been waiting to find the right partners who understand our story and are willing to tell it all," said Nathan Morris in a statement on behalf of the group. "Denis and Jeff at Compelling Pictures understood us day 1."

Producers, including Compelling Pictures' Denis O'Sullivan ("Bohemian Rhapsody") and Jeff Kalligheri ("I Wanna Dance With Somebody"), are in early talks with writers and directors and are fast-tracking the film, which has the benefit of the group's catalogue of hits. ‘A Complete Unknown’: Timothée Chalamet’s Bob Dylan Biopic To Hit Theatres on December 25.

Boyz II Men made their debut in 1991 with the chart-topping album 'Cooleyhighharmony' and have since become the bestselling R&B group of all time with more than 60 million albums sold worldwide. They are currently touring and recently headlined a sold-out, three-night stint at the Hollywood Bowl, their first performance at the historic venue after having been an opening act there at the start of their journey.

