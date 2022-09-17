Washington [US], September 17 (ANI): Hollywood actor Phoebe Dynevor, is all set to play the lead role in the upcoming Miramax spy thriller film 'Inheritance'.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, helmed by the 'Limitless' and 'Divergent' maker Niel Burger and written by Olen Steinhauer, the film will star the 'Bridgerton' actor in the lead role.

The makers of 'Inheritance' has reportedly wrapped filming across destinations including India, Korea and Egypt and will see Dynevor plunged into a world of secrecy and crime following her estranged father's reappearance, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Pheobe Dynevor recently arrived in India and had also uploaded a picture on her Instagram story from the Taj Mahal.

She had earlier put a video for an auto-rickshaw ride and a picture of what looks like the Humanyun's Tomb complex.

Meanwhile, the actor will be also seen in the thriller 'Fair Play' opposite Alden Ehrenreich and is set to produce and star in 'The Outlaws Scarlett and Browne', the futuristic thriller directed by James Bobin.

Apart from that, will also appear in 'Bank of Dave', alongside Joel Fry and Rory Kinnear, while previous credits include Amazon Prime series 'Ten Percent' (2022) and Sky Original feature The 'Colour Room' (2021), as per The Hollywood Reporter. (ANI)

