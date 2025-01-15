Los Angeles [US], January 14 (ANI): British actor Tony Slattery has passed away. He was 65.

The British actor and comedian was famed for his quick wit. He also featured in films like Peter's Friends (1992), alongside his Cambridge University peers Thompson, Laurie and Fry, and The Crying Game (1989), as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Slattery first broke into television as a regular performer on Chris Tarrant's follow up to O.T.T., Saturday Stayback (1983), while also appearing for children in Behind the Bike Sheds and the Saturday-morning show TX. In 1988, he quickly became a regular performer on Whose Line Is It Anyway?

After learning about Tony's demise, fellow comics Richard K. Herring and Al Murray paid tributes.

"Really sad news about Tony Slattery. Such a dazzling talent," Murray said, while Herring posted: "Oh, Tony." Lederer wrote on social media: "My best friend in laughter, wit, love, absurdity, being my best man (twice), we adored you -- what will we do now." (ANI)

