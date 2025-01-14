Dalyce Curry, a retired actress, tragically died in the Eaton Fire in Altadena on Sunday (January 12) at the age of 95 in the devastating Los Angeles wildfires. Known for her roles in The Ten Commandments, Blues Brothers and Lady Sings the Blues, Curry's mortal remains were found in the fire’s aftermath, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner. Her granddaughter, Dalyce Kelley, had dropped her off at home the night before and was informed the next morning that the property had been destroyed. When Kelley visited the site, the home was gone, leaving only her grandmother’s blue Cadillac behind in the ruins. Curry was affectionately called "Momma D" by her family. Angus MacInnes, ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Hellboy’ Actor, Dies at 77.

RIP Dalyce Curry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TMZ (@tmz_tv)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)