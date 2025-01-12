Rory Callum Sykes, a 32-year-old former child actor, lost his life on January 8 when the Palisades Fire engulfed his family’s Malibu estate. Born blind and diagnosed with cerebral palsy, Rory overcame numerous challenges, including surgeries to regain his sight and learn to walk, and appeared in episodes of the British children’s show Kiddy Kapers, hosted by his mother, author Shelley Sykes. Sharing the heartbreaking news, Shelley wrote on X, “It is with great sadness that I have to announce the death of my beautiful son @Rorysykes to the Malibu fires yesterday. I’m totally heart broken. British born Australian living in America, a wonderful son, a gift born on mine & his grandmas birthday 29 July 92, Rory Callum Sykes.” She even added, “@rorysykes had his own cottage on our 17 acre Mount Malibu TV Studio estate, decked out with all the latest apple gadgets, which burnt down yesterday 8 Jan 2024 Malibu Fires. I couldn’t put out the cinders on his roof with a hose because the water was switched off by @LVMWD Las Virgenes Municipal Water.” Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Donates to LA Fire Department Foundation and Baby2Baby Amid 2025 Los Angeles Wildfire Crisis (View Posts).

Rory Sykes Passes Away in 2025 Los Angeles Wildfires

It is with great sadness that I have to announce the death of my beautiful son @Rorysykes to the Malibu fires yesterday. I’m totally heart broken. British born Australian living in America, a wonderful son, a gift born on mine & his grandmas birthday 29 July 92, Rory Callum… pic.twitter.com/X77xyk83gx — Shelley Sykes (@shelleysykes) January 9, 2025

