In the days since her 13-year-long conservatorship ended on Friday, American singer-songwriter Britney Spears has been talking a lot about her career. According to People magazine, the information has been revealed by a source on Friday. But while she "loves creating music and wants to give her fans a new album," the source says "it seems like she is focusing on one thing at a time."

Britney has much to figure out and look forward to in this new stage of life post-conservatorship. When she found out that it was terminated in court on Friday, Britney "was crying and laughing at the same time," said the source. It revealed, "She is so grateful for everyone that has helped her. She feels like she can finally breathe again. She called it the best day of her life."

Britney toasted the ruling at dinner in Los Angeles with her actor-model fiance Sam Asghari on November 14, where she had champagne "at the most beautiful restaurant I've ever seen," she wrote on Instagram, adding she'll be celebrating her "freedom" for the next two months. "I mean after 13 years...I think I've waited long ENOUGH!!!!"

Since 2008, all of Britney's personal and financial decisions have been made by her father Jamie and others under the conservatorship, which she spoke out against for the first time during a June hearing. "I don't feel like I can live a full life," Britney said at the time, accusing Jamie of "conservatorship abuse." He has denied any wrongdoing.

Over the summer, Britney made clear that she would not perform again "anytime soon" unless Jamie, who stepped down as her personal conservator in 2019, was removed from his role as her estate conservator. Though she got her wish when he was suspended in September, a source told People magazine at the time that she was "not ready" to make her career comeback yet.

While many are excited to see Britney back in control, some close to her are concerned. "One can hope for a normal life for her, but it will definitely take a while for her to find her way. Her life was so restricted for years. It's like she is starting all over again," said the source. For now, Britney is "trying to keep things positive and focusing on planning her wedding to Asghari", the source adds, "She is still dreaming of a beach wedding in a tropical location."

