Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 18 (ANI): Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer horror film 'Chhorii' will have its world premiere at the 52nd edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI).

Helmed by Vishal Furia, 'Chhorii' is a Hindi remake of an award-winning and critically acclaimed Marathi film Lapachhapi.

The festival will also have two special masterclasses led by the creators and cast of Amazon Original Series' 'The Family Man' as well as Amazon Original Movie Sardar Udham. IFFI will also witness a curated showcase of Satyajit Ray's evergreen films on Prime Video homepage between November 20-28 in order to commemorate the renowned filmmaker's birth centenary.

Talking about the same, Gaurav Gandhi, Country Head, Amazon Prime Video, India, said: "Besides bringing cultures and people together through the power of entertainment, this has also allowed us to discover new, prolific storytellers and talent, and contribute meaningfully to India's vibrant creative economy."

He added, "We are honoured to be a part of IFFI, an event that celebrates the diversity and rich cinematic heritage of India, and brings the entertainment community, content creators and talent together. We will continue to contribute actively to the entertainment ecosystem of India by promoting local narratives that are deeply rooted in Indian culture while delivering an immersive entertainment experience to viewers."

'Bad Luck Banging' Or 'Loony Porn', 'Feathers', 'Red Rocket', and 'The Story of My Wife' are also among others, that have been selected for Festival Kaleidoscope at the IFFI 2021. (ANI)

