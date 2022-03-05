Washington [US], March 5 (ANI): Camila Cabello has unveiled details about what led to her and Shawn Mendes' breakup.

E! News obtained quotes of the former 'Fifth Harmony' singer's conversation with Apple Music's Zane Lowe.The pop star recalled that as the couple grew older, their priorities started to shift.

"And I feel like that was that way for both of us," she continued. "Because we both started so young too, it's like we're really learning how to be healthy adults. And that sometimes means not having your number one focus be your career."

The pair ended their two-year relationship last November, vowing to "continue to be best friends" in a joint Instagram statement.The 'Never Be The Same' singer also shared that there are no hard feelings between her and her ex.

"I love Shawn," she told Zane. "And I feel like there is literally nothing but love for him. And this song is mostly just about like, 'Okay, how do I make a song that shows the cycles of love, and life, and gives people...' Whatever it is that's going on in your life... hopefully, this can make you be like, 'It is that way now, but things are always taking crazy turns.'" (ANI)

