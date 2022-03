Actor Arjun Mathur on Saturday said he has completed the shoot of his next film "Lord Curzon ki Haveli". The black-comedy-thriller marks the directorial debut of actor Anshuman Jha. Bikash Mishra, best known for writing and directing critically-acclaimed film "Chauranga", has penned the script. Lord Curzon Ki Haveli: Rasika Dugal Shoots for Her Upcoming Film With Arjun Mathur in London.

Mathur, who won acclaim for his performance in Prime Video show "Made in Heaven", shared the news of his wrap on "Lord Curzon ki Haveli" on Instagram."Happy faces. They say - the relationship between an actor and a director is like a love story. Shooting of Arjun Mathur, Rasika Dugal's 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' Started.

The man with his muse (s) after completion of filming. 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli' film wrap #LordCurzonKiHaveli #Blackcomedy #Thriller #FilmWrap," he wrote alongside a picture with the team of the film. "Lord Curzon ki Haveli" also features Tanishtha Chatterjee and Rasika Dugal in pivotal roles.

