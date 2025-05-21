Cannes [France], May 21 (ANI): Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has once again proved why she is called "Cannes Queen".

On Wednesday, Aishwarya walked the iconic red carpet, channelling her inner desi bahu with a Banarasi saree and 'sindoor'.

Her ethnic look undoubtedly stole everyone's attention.

Dripping in traditional Indian jewels, the 'Devdas' star greeted the French audience with 'namaste' and a huge smile. She also waved at her fans and blew flying kisses at them.

Credits also go to ace designer Manish Malhotra for creating an exquisite ivory handloom saree. Pictures of Aishwarya's first look from Cannes 2025 were posted on the official Instagram handle of Manish Malhotra's label.

"The OG Indian Queen of Cannes @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb embraces Classic White Handloom in a handwoven kadwa ivory Handloom Banarasi saree with a handwoven tissue drape and imperial heirloom of rubies from," the post read.

A sheer white tissue handwoven dupatta, edged with real gold and silver zardozi embroidery, amped up Aishwarya's saree.

As soon as Aishwarya walked the red carpet, in no time, her fans flooded social media with their comments filled with excitement.

" She is the OG," a fan wrote.

"Queen is back," another one commented.

Aishwarya's Cannes 2025 look reminded many of her debut at the prestigious film festival in 2002, as back then, she walked the red carpet with Shah Rukh Khan in a traditional yellow saree. The year 2003 also saw Aishwarya bringing the grace of six yards to the international stage. (ANI)

