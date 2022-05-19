Cannes [France], May 19 (ANI): Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) Chairperson and lyricist Prasoon Joshi believes that empowerment can lead to diverse stories from India.

Speaking during the Indian pavilion's inauguration at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday, Prasoon emphasised, "Any culture which becomes confident starts manifesting its core. Have we started doing that? Are we confident enough to manifest what our core is? That's the confidence we have to take back from here".

He went on to explain that cinema making has become a job of a "himmatwala" and instead it should be the job of someone who has talent because the "filmmaking process should be simple and easy." Prasoon continued, "We talk about diversity. How will diversity come unless empowerment happens? That's what we should try to achieve when we go back from here."

"We are a society of storytellers but we are not very confident about those stories, whether the world will want to hear them or not. We are now reaching the stage where we are getting that confidence, and I feel when we go back from Cannes the biggest achievement would be the authenticity via which we will be able to express our core," he concluded. (ANI)

