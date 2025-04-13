Washington [US], April 13 (ANI): Rapper Cardi B recalled how her daughter, Kulture, doodled on her 60,000 dollars bag.

"I couldn't even be mad at her because I wanted to see if she was gonna tell me the truth," she said at Revolve Festival, adding, "I was like, 'Kulture, did you doodle on mommy's purse?' And she's like, 'Yeah! Did you like it?'," according to E! News.

Although the Grammy winner, who also shares son Wave, 3, and a baby girl, 7 months, with estranged husband Offset, has no plans to give her collection of designer bags to her kids in the future.

"Sometimes I be like, 'Yeah, I want to pass this down to my daughters,'" shared the rapper, continuing, "but I might just wear it when I'm an old....," as per the outlet.

She shared how her passion for fashion led to her career move with the brand. "I could shop every single day, but there's always that one pair of jeans that I love. There's that tank top that I love, and I don't care how many stains are on it, I'm gonna wear it, because I just love it," she said, adding, "I want my brand to have that one piece that you buy, that you love, that it makes sense."

The rapper also shared that while she feels the pressure to enter the lifestyle business like Rihanna, Selena Gomez, Lady Gaga and more singers, she is ready to rise to the occasion.

"When something is so expected, people want it to be the best, or, they want it to be the worst so they can be like, 'Haha you don't know about....!'" she explained. "People expect the best from both fields. We have to come in strong," she added, according to E! News. (ANI)

