Washington [US], October 20 (ANI): Team of Disney Plus Hotstar's 'Succession' recently reunited over a Zoom call to educate the masses on ways to vote during the upcoming American presidential elections.

According to Variety, the Zoom call was joined by cast members of the hit drama including Brian Cox, J Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Alan Ruck and Justine Lupe-Schomp.

The group worked with 'When We All Vote,' which is known to provide voting plans and rules for each individual state of America.

The group recorded five state-specific videos instructing Arizona, Florida, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Wisconsin on how to vote.

According to Variety, the cast of 'The West Wing,' also reunited on HBO Max and dispelled common voting myths and to educate people on the best voting practices. (ANI)

