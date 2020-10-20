Kolkata Knight Riders finally unveiled their team's anthem for IPL 2020 on Tuesday (October 20). Titled as Laphao, which means jump in Bengali, the video is fun, entertaining and also sees superstar Shah Rukh Khan making his presence felt. The song is composed and performed by popular Bollywood singer Badshah. The melody also sees real fans of KKR and we bet if you happen to support the same team in the Indian Premier League, it'll literally make you JUMP off your seat. After Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re, this one also sounds catchy. Shah Rukh Khan Attends RR vs KKR IPL 2020 Match in Dubai, Enjoys the Game With Son Aryan (See Pics).

The new anthem basically highlights the ups and downs of the team in their matches and it also takes fans on an emotional ride. Right from the visuals to the lyrics, the song is intriguing. And adding to it, SRK's special appearance and dialogue delivery just make it a superb song. In the end, the anthem also shows how this year due to COVID-19 all the joyous expression for the team should be virtually along with maintaining a social distance. KKR VIVO IPL 2019 Anthem: 'It's Purple in Our Blood' Say SRK's Kolkata Knight Riders Players In This Inspiring Song Video.

Check Out The Video Below:

Earlier commenting on the fan anthem, Shah Rukh Khan had said, "I have been attending the matches and I truly miss the energy of our toofani fans! Since we have to show our love to each other thoda door se this year, we created a fan anthem that captures the emotions of all our fans aptly and was even launched by them today. It was great fun to interact with the team today and we hope to keep making our fans proud." Stay tuned!

