Mumbai, Dec 13 (PTI) Ravinder Bhakar, the Chief Executive Officer of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), on Monday assumed charge of the National Film Development Corporation (NFDC), the Films Division and the Children Films Society of India (CFSI).

The move is consequent to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting order last Friday, which appointed Bhakar as the Managing Director (MD) of the NFDC, Director General (DG) of the Films Division and CEO of the CFSI.

According to a release issued by the Press Information Bureau (PIB), Bhakar, a 1999-batch officer of Indian Railway Stores Service (IRSS), has been assigned these charges in addition to his present duties as the CEO of the film certification body.

"With this, all film-related departments of Ministry of I&B, headquartered in Mumbai, have come under a single command," the note read.

Bhakar said the development is expected to further smoothen the ongoing process of merger of the Films Division and CFSI with the NFDC, which is undergoing "major reforms in its structure and functioning".

The "well-defined structuring" of the reformed corporation, in alignment with the requirements of the film industry, would be a "primary item" on his agenda, along with interests of the employees of the departments being merged, he added.

Bhakar is a mechanical engineer from the Jaipur-based Malaviya National Institute of Technology Jaipur (MNIT).

An Indian Engineering Services officer, he is also the recipient of prestigious awards, including the National Award for outstanding service from the Minister of Railways, and General Manager Award for exemplary service in both Western Railways (WR) & Central Railways (CR), according to the note shared by the PIB.

