Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI): On Karisma Kapoor's birthday on Saturday, Bollywood celebrities took to their social media handles and sent her warm birthday wishes.

Taking to their Instagram Stories, Karisma's best friends Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora shared a picture of themselves with Karisma. Malaika wrote, "Its our lolos bday...happy birthday our darling @therealKarismakapoor."

Also Read | Left and Right: BTS' Jungkook and Charlie Puth's Latest Single Tops the Charts in 93 Countries (Watch Video).

While Amrita Arora wrote, "I see you birthday girl @therealkarismakapoor! We love you."

Manish Malhotra also extended his birthday wishes to Karisma by sharing a selfie with her. He wrote, "Dearest @therealKarismakapoor Happy birthdayyyyyy. Stay this gorgeous always lots of love."

Also Read | Neetu Kapoor Reveals It's Her Dream to Work With Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in a Film.

Karisma's cousin Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and her husband Bharat Sahni extended their birthday wishes. Riddhima shared a photograph from Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's wedding where all sisters were posing for the camera. She wrote, "Happiest birthday dear Lolo @therealkarismakapoor."

On the other hand, Bharat posted a picture where he can be seen posing with Karisma and Riddhima. He wrote, "Happy happy birthday Lolo @therealkarismakapoor."

Ananya Panday dropped a throwback picture with Karisma. Calling herself 'Lolo fan for life, she wrote, "Happiest of birthdays to the most iconic @therealkarismakappor #LoloFanForLife."

Ananya's mother Bhavana Panday also shared an unseen picture where little Ananya can also be seen with Bhavana and Karisma. She wrote, "Happy birthday my dearest Lolo!!!! @therealKarismaKapoor."

Maheep Kapoor also wished Karisma with throwback pictures. In the pictures, Karisma can be seen with Maheep and Kareena. In another picture, Karisma can be seen with Sanjay Kapoor.

Anushka Sharma, Athiya Shetty, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor and Anil Kapoor extended their heartfelt birthday greetings to the birthday girl. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)