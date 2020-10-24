Los Angeles, Oct 24 (PTI) Actor Shante Adams will play the female lead opposite Michael B Jordan in "Journal for Jordan", to be directed by veteran Hollywood star Denzel Washington.

Adams is best known for starring rapper Roxanne Shante's 2017 biopic "Roxanne Roxanne".

"Journal for Jordan", which hails from Sony, has been penned by screenwriter Virgil Williams.

It is based on the true story of Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Dana Canedy's love affair with First Sergeant Charles Monroe King, reported Deadline.

King kept a journal full of poignant life lessons for their newborn son, Jordan, while deployed overseas. He was killed in Iraq in 2006 when Jordan was just seven months old, but his spirit lives on in his messages of love to Dana and Jordan.

Adams, 25, will portray Canedy in the movie.

Jordan will produce the film under his banner Outlier Society. Washington and Escape Artist's Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, and Steve Tisch will also serve as producers.

Adams will next be seen in Justin Simien's "Bad Hair", which Hulu will release on October 23, Neil Burger's "Voyagers".

