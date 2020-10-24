Bhumi Pednekar is a compellingly chic girl! Contrasting as it may seem, this Mumbai girl has firmly stamped her forte in essaying rustic roles with utmost conviction as the quintessential girl-next-door but weaves a sartorial punch off-screen. Bold, beautiful and unconventional, she champions the causes of fitness, good health and environment in equal measures. On the fashion front too, Bhumi stuns as, within a short span of time, she has tried and tested the styling sensibilities of quite a few, notable fashion stylists. Currently, her stylist Pranita Shetty's keen eye for details sees Bhumi nail basics and trailblazing vibes with an enviable elan. Like the recent style that featured the humble, much-needed, of-the-moment sustainability element. Bhumi paired an 80s inspired jacket by Bodements with a pleated skirt from her own wardrobe. Recycling a pair of black heels from her shoe closet, Bhumi polished off the look with signature nude glam and wavy hair.

It would be safe to say that Bhumi leads the millennial pack of early bloomers in Bollywood who have shined right from the word go! Here's a closer look at her sustainable style. Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare Movie Review: Konkona Sen Sharma, Bhumi Pednekar’s Netflix Film Is Not for the Prudes.

Bhumi Pednekar - Old World Charm

A printed jacket by Bodements was teamed with a pleated skirt and black heels from Bhumi's wardrobe. Wavy hair with centre parting, nude lips completed her look. Badhaai Do: Bhumi Pednekar, Rajkummar Rao to Begin Shooting for Their Next in January 2021.

Bhumi Pednekar (Photo Credits: Instagram)

On the professional front, Bhumi was last seen in Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, directed by Alankrita Shrivastava that released on 18 September on Netflix. Apart from Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sen Sharma as the protagonists, the film also features Aamir Bashir, Amol Parashar and Vikrant Massey in pivotal roles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 24, 2020 11:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).