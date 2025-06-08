Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 7 (ANI): Despite mixed reviews, 'Housefull 5' managed to register a strong opening at the box office on Friday.

As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the fifth instalment in the popular comedy franchise earned Rs 24.35 cr on Day 1.

"No block bookings... No #BOGO free ticket offers... No discounted ticket rates... A non-holiday release... Yet, #SajidNadiadwala packs a solid punch with #Housefull5. #Housefull5 posts an impressive opening day score... The film gained momentum as the day progressed, with evening and late-night shows performing the best. Although advance bookings weren't particularly strong, it was the current bookings that drove the numbers higher... In fact, the Day 1 figures have once again proven all pre-release expectations and projections wrong by a wide margin," he wrote on X.

Taran added, "#Housefull4 - the biggest opener of the franchise - had collected Rs 19.08 cr [pre-Diwali] on its opening day... #Housefull5, despite releasing on a *non-holiday* + working day, has now emerged as the biggest opener of the franchise. #Housefull5 is expected to post even stronger numbers on Saturday and Sunday - two crucial days that could significantly boost its total... If the business jumps in mass circuits, non-national chains, and single screens, the sky's the limit. #Housefull5 [Week 1] Fri Rs 24.35 cr."

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Fardeen Khan, Nana Patekar, Jackie Shroff, Ranjeet, Johny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez, Nargis Fakhri, Chunky Panday, Dino Morea, Sonam Bajwa and Soundarya Sharma.

'Housefull 5' boasts multiple endings.(ANI)

