The Shang-Chi star is glowing with Christmas spirit! Taking to Instagram, actor Simu Liu shared an adorable snap with his girlfriend Allison Hsu. The two were dressed in brightly coloured holiday-themed sweaters. "pictured: two asians in front of santa's crotch", the caption of the post read. While Simu was sporting a multi-coloured Christmas-themed sweater with prints of Martini glasses and Yin-Yangs, Hsu was clad in a green-coloured winter-themed sweater. Simu Liu Thinks BTS’ V Is a ‘Beautiful Man’, Shang-Chi Actor Reshares Instagram Story of Him and Kim Taehyung in Same Frame.

View Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simu Liu (@simuliu)

The post drew a number of comments from fans and colleagues showering love on the couple. "Cuuuuuute" wrote X Men: Apocalypse actor Olivia Munn.

"So cute -- you two," wrote TV personality Janette Ewen. Some fans wondered whether it was a confirmation of the relationship on Simu's part. Girlfriend Hsu had already made the relationship 'Instagram official' on her part back in November. She had posted a picture of herself with the 33-year-old actor at a Blackpink concert with his hand around her in a sweet embrace.

View Post Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Allison Hsu (@allison)

According to a report by People Magazine, Simu was previously linked to Bad Night actor Jade Bender. However, the Kim's Convenience actor revealed his status as "single" at a tech conference later. Meanwhile, Simu was last seen in a guest appearance in comedian Ronny Chieng's TV special Ronny Chieng Takes Chinatown.