Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 29 (ANI): Actor Varun Dhawan has surely made Sunday special for his fans.

Taking to Instagram, Varun dropped a video with his father and filmmaker David Dhawan.

Also Read | Edava Basheer Funeral To Be Held Today at This Time in Kadappakada Juma Masjid.

In the clip, the father-son duo is seen striking 'The Punjaabban' song hook step from Varun's upcoming film 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'.

"Enjoyed doing the #famstep with my dad. Since the wedding banger #naachpunjaabban is out now send your reels with your families or loved ones #jugjuggjeeyo," Varun captioned the post.

Also Read | Ruby Barker Reveals She Was Recently Hospitalised Due to Mental Health Struggles, Says 'Stop Being So Hard on Yourself' (Watch Video).

Varun and his father's video has left fans in awe of their cuteness.

"Aww so cute," a social media user commented.

"How adorable," another one wrote.

'Jug Jugg Jeeyo' is helmed by Raj Mehta. Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor and Maniesh Paul are also a part of the family drama, which is scheduled to release in theatres on June 24. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)