Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 30 (ANI): The trailer of Huma Qureshi-starrer 'Single Salma' has been unveiled.

Directed by Nachiket Samant, the trailer of the comedy drama introduces audiences to a 33-year-old Salma Rizvi (Huma Qureshi) who is finally wanting to settle down into a arrange marriage setup with Sikandar (Shreyas Talpade), but life throws her into an unexpected love in London with Meet (Sunny Singh). What follows is a laugh out clash of two cities, two cultures, two baraatis culminating in one unforgettable wedding night.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?si=7kIdXkDRTWjZTNLm&v=-IYLetAPi7w&feature=youtu.be

Presented by Star Studio18 in association with Elemen3, Single Salma is produced by Alok Jain, Ajit Andhare, Saqib Saleem, Elemen3 Entertainment, Lalaland Entertainment and Firuzi Khan.

Sunny Singh and Shreyas Talpade are also part of the film, which is set to be released on October 31, 2025.

Meanwhile, recently Huma's film 'Bayaan' was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025, to be held in September.Helmed by writer-director Bikas Ranjan Mishra, best known for his acclaimed feature film Chauranga.

The movie was developed at Film Independent, Los Angeles, and is produced by Shiladitya Bora of Platoon One Films, India's film studio known for the multiple Filmfare award-winning Ghaath (Berlinale 2023) and National Award-winning Picasso (Amazon Prime's first direct-to-digital Marathi film).

Bayaan is a co-production of Platoon One Films with Madhu Sharma (Summit Studios), Kunal Kumar, and Anuj Gupta as producers, with Switzerland-based Sadik Keshwani (Guidant Films) as co-producer. Huma Qureshi also serves as an Executive Producer on the film. (ANI)

