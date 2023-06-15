Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 15 (ANI): The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah has ordered tax exemption for Shashank Soghal's Kannada film 'Daredevil Mustafa'. It is based on a short story by writer Poornachandra Tejaswi.

'Daredevil Musthafa' centers on college students Ramanuja Iyengari (Aditya) and Jamal Abdul Musthafa (Shashidhar) and is set in the charming village of Abachuru. Once Mustafa arrives at the college and charms teachers and female students, Ramanuja and his group of pals start to feel apprehensive. By attempting to get him dismissed from college, the group intends to teach him a lesson.

'Daredevil Musthafa' is a Kannada comedy drama featuring Mandya Ramesh, Aditya Ashree, and Poornachandra Mysuru among others.

Earlier, the makers of the film urged for tax exemption and also met Karnataka CM. (ANI)

