Actor Chitrangda Singh on Saturday shared a glimpse of her upcoming film and ending this year with a special beginning.

Taking to Instagram, Chitrangda treated fans with a couple of pictures from the sets of her next.

Sharing the pictures, "Ending the year .. with such a special beginning...Wishing you all have memories to cherish from the year gone .. n make even more beautiful ones in the year coming .. !!#parikramathefilm #happynewyear."

Reportedly, the pictures are from the sets of 'Parikrama'.

Chitrangda signed an Indo-Italian film along with legendary Italian actor Marco Leonardi.

After receiving positive reviews from critics and audiences for her role in 'Modern Love Mumbai', the actor is all set to play the lead role in Goutam Ghose's next.

The film's shooting had started back in 2019 but had a major setback due to the pandemic. The team has resumed work now and a major portion of the shoot is scheduled for Mumbai and Jabalpur.

The first look of the film was recently out and seems that the versatile actress Chitrangada is all set to surprise the audience with a de-glam look. Donning a plain orange saree and minimalist make-up, Chitra looks sharp and beautiful.

According to reports, Chitrangda is playing a key role in the film but there has been no official confirmation from the makers.

The film's script has been written by Goutam Ghose and Jagannath Guha, along with two Italian scriptwriters Amedeo Paganini and Sergio Scapagnini. It is being made in English, Hindi, and partly in Italian. The story revolves around issues of human displacement, through the story of a couple and their child. (ANI)

