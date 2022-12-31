It is time to say goodbye to 2022 and welcome 2023 with new energy and positivity. New Year is the time for fresh beginnings and what better way to start the year off right than by enjoying exciting and entertaining programmes on our TV sets? Year-Ender 2022: From Andor to House of the Dragon, 7 Best TV Shows of the Year That are Absolutely Binge-Worthy!

Television show makers are all set to entertain the audience with exciting New Year specials as well as new fictional and reality dramas. Here's a selection of what must watch this New Year to rejuvenate your mind and make your days more exciting.

Indian Television Academy Awards (ITA Awards)

From Rupali Ganguly to Harshad Chopda, Neil Bhatt, Shivangi Joshi, every performance was exciting and now these enthralling performances that were part of the 22nd edition of the Indian Television Academy Awards held in Mumbai can be watched on the small screen on January 1, 2023.

If Rupali and Gaurav Khanna are going to bring their romantic chemistry on stage with their dance moves, the popular face of TV Shivangi Joshi's sensuous moves on "Tip Tip Barsa Panni" made everyone go crazy. Moreover, Amruta Khanvilkar impressed everyone with her Lavani performance on the stage. The ITA Awards will be airing on January 1, 2023 at 7:30 pm on Star Plus.

The Kapil Sharma Show

The comedy-based reality series hosted by Kapil Sharma is all going to welcome 2023 with its New Year special episode with the new age comedians Anubhav Singh Bassi, Abhishek Upmanyu, Zakir Khan, Kusha Kapila, along with ace singers like Richa Sharma and Jasbir Jassi and dancing dynamite the Demolition crew.

Jasbir will make everyone laugh by sharing a memory of his interview in English while on a tour to California. Standup comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi will spill some beans about how he confessed his job change to his parents from studying law for five years to getting to something very different like comedy.

Furthermore, host Kapil Sharma will go on to pull Zakir Khan's leg on his new video on ladies' make-up and will ask if the inspiration has come from his singlehood or if he has some kind of diploma in comedy.

Social media influencer and internet sensation, Kusha Kapila will offer a collaboration request to Zakir to make a makeup video together. Many such more exciting conversations and comic acts on the show are going to entertain the audience. The New Year special episode will be airing at 9:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. The Kapil Sharma Show: Comedian Zakir Khan Recalls His Stage Performance, Says ‘It Is Never Easy To Make The Audience Laugh’.

Indian Idol 13

This New Year Indian Idol - Season 13 will have its grand 'Success Party' on January 1, 2023 in which renowned musicians along with the Top 10 contestants will be giving some amazing performances.

Renowned names from the industry like Jeet Ganguly, Mahalakshmi Iyer, Ash King, RJ Malishka, Dhvani Bhanushali, Rahul Vaidya, Divyansh and Manuraj, Pawandeep Rajan, Sreerama Chandra, Kunal Rawal, and Abhimanyu Dasani will be gracing the show. Apart from it, comedians Gaurav Dubey, Kettan Singh, and Nitesh Shetty will surely leave everyone in splits.

Moreover, the Top 10 contestants including Rishi Singh, Vineet Singh, Navdeep Wadali, Shivam Singh, Chirag Kotwal, Sonakshi Kar, Bidipta Chakraborty, Senjuti Das, Debosmita Roy, and Kavya Limaye will be seen enthralling the judges and guests with their melodious voice and mesmerising performances.

The New Year success party of Indian Idol 13 will be airing on January 1, 2023 from 8:00 pm to 11:00 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs

To make your evening more melodious on New Year's eve, the singing reality show is all set to present some amazing young singing talents along with celebrity guests.

Veteran Bollywood actress Jaya Prada will be seen gracing the special episode- Celebrating 50 years of Jaya Prada. Not just that, veteran composer Anandji Virji Shah will also be seen gracing the 'Romance Special' episode with his wife in the show. While one cannot miss Jaya's recreation of one of her iconic songs "Mujhe Naulakha Manga De Re" with Bharti Singh, Anandji and his wife's romantic chemistry left everyone on the sets in awe.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs airs on Saturday and Sunday at 9:00 pm on Zee TV.

Udaariyaan

The popular fiction show Udaariyaan is all set to take a leap of 15 years, which will bring a pivotal shift for its characters. After the leap, Nehmat (essayed by Twinkle Arora) and Naaz (essayed by Sonakshi Batra), who share a sisterly bond, will be seen pursuing their respective dreams. While Nehmat, an aspiring journalist, has grown up to be a strong and determined young woman, Naaz believes that only money and power will give her everything she needs.

It formerly starred Priyanka Choudhary, Ankit Gupta, and Isha Malviya. Since September 2022, it stars Twinkle Arora, Hitesh Bharadwaj, and Sonakshi Batra. Udaariyaan airs at 7:00 pm on Colors.

Postcards From Maharashtra

From scrumptious food offerings to historic places of worship, forts, and old monuments, the stories will also highlight destinations like the ancient caves of Elephanta, UNESCO heritage sites in Aurangabad to the divine temples of Pune and Nasik, the seven-part documentary series delves into the rich history of Maharashtra.

It is hosted by Ghajini actress Sai Tamhankar, who will be taking the viewers through the experiential journey with the show. Postcards From Maharashtra airs on the National Geographic channel in India.

Shark Tank India 2

The second season of Shark Tank India is all set to start and provide an opportunity and a platform for entrepreneurs with interesting business ideas that will be evaluated by experienced investors and business experts.

Shark Tank India 2 will be judged by sharks Anupam Mittal (Founder and CEO of Shaadi.com � People Group), Aman Gupta (Co-Founder and CMO of boAt), Namita Thapar (Executive Director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals), Vineeta Singh (Co-Founder and CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics), Peyush Bansal (Founder & CEO of Lenskart.com), along with new shark - Amit Jain CEO and Co-founder � (CarDekho Group, InsuranceDekho.com.

Stand-up comedian Rahul Dua will be the new host of the second season in place of Rannvijay Singha. The first episode will be starting with Hoovu Fresh, an average-scale floral business co-founded by female entrepreneurs, Yeshoda Karuturi and Rhea Karuturi from Bangalore.

Footwear made of banana fibre, linen, and bamboo fibre is kept simple, but classy. Founded by Ganesh Balakrishnan, Flatheads' pitch got Shark Vineeta all excited along with Aman Gupta who is a sneaker lover and studying the industry for a very long time. From running in losses to not making any money to shutting down his dream business, the founder revealed it all.

Shark Tank India 2 starts on January 2, 2023 at 10:00 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

MasterChef India

Popular chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar and Garima Arora are coming back as judges on the 7th season of the cooking reality show MasterChef India. Based on MasterChef Australia, it started in India in 2010 and the first season was hosted by Akshay Kumar, Kunal Kapur, and Ajay Chopra. Apart from Hindi, the show also aired in different languages like Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam, and the past six seasons were judged by different master chefs including Vikas Khanna, Sanjeev Kapoor, Ranveer Brar, Zorawar Kalra, and Vineet Bhatia.

After hosting auditions for the show in Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Mumbai, the chosen ones will be moving to the MasterChef kitchen. Here, the contestants would truly have to prove that they have the talent to be in the Top 16. MasterChef India is starting on January 2, 2023 at 9:00 pm on Sony Entertainment Television.

Teri Meri Doriyaann

Set in Ludhiana, it is a story of three Monga sisters, who have different dreams and aspirations, and three brothers, the Brars, who belong to the uber-affluent family of the town. The plot revolves around two families and how the next generation from both of them falls in love with each other. It is about three couples and how their lives get entangled and the question raised in the mind of the audience is who is going to get along with whom as a partner.

The show stars Vijayendra Kumaria, Tushar Dhepla, Jatin Arora, Himanshi Parashar, Prachi Hada, and Roopam Sharma. Teri Meri Doriyaann starts on January 4, 2023 at 7:00 pm on Star Plus.

