Washington [US], March 10 (ANI): Rapper Chris Brown recently disclosed the alleged messages he had received from his alleged rape accuser, in order to clear his name from the controversy.

As per Page Six, Brown's action came after the alleged accuser's lawyers dropped her due to new information that came to light.

Also Read | OM - The Battle Within: Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sanjana Sanghi's Film To Hit the Big Screens on July 1!.

Attorneys Ariel Mitchell and George Vrabeck, who previously represented the alleged victim, told the outlet that they "remain 100 per cent committed to representing victims of sexual abuse or assault."

However, the lawyers said the Miami Beach Police Department provided them with "information last Thursday" about their client that "precludes us from representing Jane Doe in the Chris Brown matter."

Also Read | The Adam Project Movie Review: Ryan Reynolds' Dramatic Turn Is Refreshing in Shawn Levy's Tonally Inconsistent Sci-Fi Netflix Film (LatestLY Exclusive).

"We appreciate and are grateful for the Miami Beach PD's good work," the lawyers added.

Meanwhile, Brown recently posted a series of texts and voice messages on his Instagram Stories that he claims to prove the woman continued to pursue a relationship with him despite the alleged sexual assault incident.

Brown added in a separate post on his Instagram Stories, "No more dragging me through the mud. CLEARLY YOU CAN ALL SEE THE (blue cap emoji)."

He added, "Me and my team are taking legal action on this situation. You don't play with people's lives like that."

In the lawsuit, filed on January 27 in Los Angeles, Jane Doe alleged that Brown, drugged and raped her while at a party in Miami in December 2020.

At that time, Brown defended himself on social media by posting a note that read, "Whenever I'm releasing music or projects, 'THEY' try to pull some real bulls-t." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)