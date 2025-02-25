Washington [US], February 25 (ANI): The much-loved sitcom Parks and Recreation may have ended 10 years ago, but Chris Pratt still shares a strong bond with his former castmates.

At the Los Angeles premiere of his new film The Electric Slate on Tuesday, February 24, Pratt spoke about how Parks and Recreation shaped his career, as reported by People.

The show, which aired from 2009 to 2015, followed the quirky employees of a small-town government office in Indiana.

Pratt, who played Andy Dwyer in the sitcom, revealed that he is close to his Parks and Recreation family.

"I'm still very close and text with those guys almost every day. It was just Aziz's birthday!" he said.

The show's ending in 2015 was an emotional moment for Pratt as the actor felt a mix of sadness and excitement as he moved on to bigger roles in Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic World.

"I was sad to be letting go of that character and that family, and at the same time, eager to move forward," he added.

Pratt isn't the only cast member who misses the show.

According to People, Adam Scott, who played Ben Wyatt, recently admitted that he hasn't watched Parks and Recreation in a long time because it makes him emotional on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast.

"It makes me sad to see the show because I miss them, and I miss all the actors even though we're constantly in touch and stuff, but I miss the time of making it," he said.

"It was a really joyful five years -- for me, seven years for the show -- getting to go work there every day with that group of people," he added. (ANI)

