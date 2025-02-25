Digvijay Rathee was one of the standout performers of Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 18. He had a huge fan following outside the house who still called out the makers of the show for his unfair eviction. Digvijay first rose to fame with MTV Splitsvilla X5. On the popular dating reality show Digvijay fell in love with Unnati Tomar, and the two went on to become one of the most loved couples of the season. However, after Digvijay entered BB18, things between them drastically changed, resulting in their split. With each passing day, their situation worsened, and now Digvijay has issued a statement lashing out at Unnati after she accidentally leaked his number while sharing screenshots of their chats while accusing him of cheating. ‘MTV Splitsvilla X5’ Lovebirds Digvijay Singh Rathee and Unnati Tomar Ooze Romance in Adorable Video, Do Not Miss It!.

Digvijay Rathee Reacts to His Phone Number Getting Leaked

Taking to his Instagram handle, Digvijay Rathee issued a long statement and expressed his disappointment over the situation. Reacting to Unnati Tomar accidentally leaking his phone number during her recent live, he wrote, "I have always valued everyone's privacy, which is why I chose to stay silent before and after the show. Despite contractual obligations, I decided to step back from interviews to stay far from controversies, prioritising peace for my family."

Digvijay Rathee’s IG Story

He continued, "Unfortunately, personal boundaries weren't respected today. Leaking someone's private number is never okay. Let's continue to create a space where we support and uplit each other." During her recent Instagram live, Unnati accused Digvijay of cheating on her. Crying inconsolably, she said that despite their breakup, she had tried to get in touch with him on several occasions, only to be ghosted and ignored. ‘Splitsvilla Nahi Hai’: Elvish Yadav Reveals Why Digvijay Rathee Was Evicted From Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss 18’ (Watch Video).

Unnati Tomar Makes Shocking Allegations Against Digvijay Rathee

Unnati also took to her Instagram stories and informed her followers that she would be taking a short break from social media.

