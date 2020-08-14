Washington [US], August 14 (ANI): American model Chrissy Teigen has confirmed that she and her singer husband John Legend are expecting their third child.

According to Page Six, the 34-year-old Cravings founder Teigen cradled her baby bump in a video posted to social media and said, "Look at this third baby s**t."

She and Legend had convinced fans that she was pregnant again following the premiere of his music video for 'Wild.'

At the end of the video, she and Legend are joined by their two children, four-year-old Luna and two-year-old Miles, and the camera briefly focuses on Teigen showing off a baby bump.

Following the premiere, Teigen tweeted out a smiling-heart emoji. (ANI)

