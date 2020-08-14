Venkatesh Daggubati completes 34 years in the film industry today. He made his debut with the Telugu film, Kaliyuga Pandavulu, which was released in 1986. The actor took to his Twitter handle and shared a note of gratitude. "34 Years since my first film "Kaliyuga Pandavulu" hit the theatres! Would like to thank @Ragavendraraoba garu, My dad, @khushsundar for being an amazing co-star and the team at @SureshProdns for this beautiful memory," he wrote. He also shared two pictures with her heroine, Khushboo, in the movie. Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj Wedding: Bridegroom Poses with Father Suresh Babu and Uncle Venkatesh Daggubati Ahead Of the Royal Ceremony!

Over a span of 34 years, Venkatesh has delivered some of the biggest hits of the Telugu cinema, which include Swarna Kamalam, Prema, Coolie No.1, Chanti, Preminchukundam Raa, Suryavamsam among several others. His nephew, Rana Daggubati, who is now a popular actor, congratulated him on social media with a heartwarming post. Narappa First Look: Venkatesh Daggubati Looks Fierce in The Telugu Remake of Asuran (View Pics).

Check Out Venkatesh Daggubati's Post Here:

34 Years since my first film "Kaliyuga Pandavulu" hit the theatres! Would like to thank @Ragavendraraoba garu, My dad, @khushsundar for being an amazing co-star and the team at @SureshProdns for this beautiful memory!! pic.twitter.com/Vz7qSyldxL — Venkatesh Daggubati (@VenkyMama) August 14, 2020

On the work front, Venkatesh Daggubati's last outing was Venky Mama, which generated a good response at the box office. The actor is currently working on a film titled Naarappa, the Telugu remake of hit Tamil film, Asuran. As per reports, the actor has taken a call to delay the shoot of the film to December 2020 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

There are also rumours that the actor will step into the web-zone with a series. Suresh Babu is likely to produce a web-series featuring his brother in the lead role. Suresh Babu has admitted in an interview that he is in talks with a streaming platform to collab for a show.

