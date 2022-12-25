Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kajol wished her fans Merry Christmas with a hilarious yet cute picture on Sunday.

Taking to Instagram, Kajol shared a picture featuring her sister Tanishaa Mukerji and screenwriter Niranjan Iyengar.

Also Read | Main Atal Hoon: Pankaj Tripathi Shares His First Look as Atal Bihari Vajpayee on Former PM’s Birth Anniversary (View Pics).

Sharing the cute picture from her Christmas celebrations, Kajol wrote a hilarious caption, "How many Santas do we have ??? Can't make up my mind or my maths .."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cmlf7sgLrF0/

Also Read | Tunisha Sharma No More: Post-mortem Reports Reveal ‘Hanging’ as Cause of TV Actress’ Death.

In the picture, Kajol, Tanisha and Niranjan Iyengar could be seen wearing Santa-themed glasses and big smiles on their faces.

As soon as the post was uploaded, the actor's fans and industry friends flooded the comment section with their wishes.

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Pataudi dropped a comment. She wrote, "Merry Christmas."

One of the users wrote, "AWWWW SO CUTE."

Another user wrote, "Merry Christmas Queen."

Kajol was recently seen in the family entertainer film 'Salaam Venky' which gathered positive responses from the audience.

Helmed by south actor and director Revathy, the film was released on December 9, 2022.

She will also be seen in an upcoming web series 'The Good Wife'. 'The Good Wife' is an Indian adaptation of the American courtroom drama of the same name starring Julianna Margulies in the lead role. The show has seven seasons and it concluded in 2016.

Kajol will be seen playing the role of a housewife who goes back to working as a lawyer after her husband's scandal lands him in jail. Directed by Supan Verma and it will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)