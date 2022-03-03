It’s Tanishaa Mukerji’s birthday today and Kajol took to Instagram to wish her sister on this special occasion with an adorable family picture. It features the birthday girl, Kajol, Tanuja, Ajay Devgn and Yug. With Nysa it would have a been a perfect fam jam!

Kajol’s Birthday Post For Tanishaa

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kajol Devgan (@kajol)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)