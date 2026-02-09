Santa Clara [US], February 9 (ANI): Singer-songwriter and actor Coco Jones opened the 2026 Super Bowl with a showstopping tribute to Whitney Houston, performing a soulful rendition of 'Lift Every Voice and Sing' ahead of the New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks taking the field at Levi's Stadium, according to E! News.

The 28-year-old singer and actress, known for her role in Bel-Air, paid homage to Houston's iconic 1991 Super Bowl performance of the 'Star Spangled Banner' with her showstopping look. She stepped out in a white, cropped zip-up athletic jacket adorned with a red stripe alongside the chest and her right arm. She paired it with a high-low skirt featuring a billowing peplum addition.

"I'm really excited for people to see those resemblances," Jones told Entertainment Tonight ahead of the game. "Karl and I, I had him help me to design this. He's the godfather of hip-hop and fashion. I'm excited for him to get to have his moment with this."

Reflecting on the preparation for the major performance, Jones said, "I feel like with Lift Every Voice, there's so much hope and tenacity that I relate to, and everyone does in their own journeys. So really listening to the lyrics, really sitting and feeling what they mean to me and then naturally reacting to that," according to E! News.

Jones added that she was humbled by the honor of performing at the Super Bowl, saying, "I've had some amazing performers precede me and I think realizing that I've been chosen and so I deserve the moment. I deserve the opportunity. And just kind of speaking positively, so you don't think about the pressure. You just think about the honor that it is," according to E! News. (ANI)

