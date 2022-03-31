Mumbai, Mar 31 (PTI) Romantic comedy movie "Moonshot" will be hit Prime Video on April 1, the streaming service announced on Thursday.

Starring Cole Sprouse and Lana Condor in the lead, the movie follows journey of the lead pair as they join forces in order to be reunited with their significant others, embarking upon a lively journey that winds up taking them both wildly and unexpectedly off course.

Also Read | It’s a Wrap for Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Faadu; Pens Heartfelt Note Talking About Her Film’s Journey.

The film is directed by Christopher Winterbauer and also features Mason Gooding, Emily Rudd, and Zach Braff in pivotal roles, Prime Video said in a statement.

Max Taxe has penned the screenplay for the movie, which is produced by Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Jill McElroy and Jenna Sarkin.

Also Read | Tiger Nageswara Rao: Nupur Sanon Joins Ravi Teja’s Pan India Film.

Michael Riley McGrath, Richard Brener, Nikki Ramey, Paulina Sussman, Dana Fox and Michelle Morrissey serve as executive producers.

"Moonshot" is a Berlanti Schechter Films/Entertainment 360 production.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)