Washington [US], February 25 (ANI): Comedian and writer Colin Jost shared an incident when he went dumpster diving across New York City for his wife, actress Scarlett Johansson. He married to Scarlett in 2020.

"My wife actually lost her engagement ring," he shared while hosting a season one episode of Pop Culture Jeopardy!, explaining that Scarlett thought she "accidentally threw it in the trash," according to reports from E! News.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 18' Fame Influencer Digvijay Rathee REACTS After Ex-Girlfriend Unnati Tomar Accidentally Leaks His Phone Number, Says 'Personal Boundaries Weren't Respected'.

He added, "I looked through 12 dumpsters of trash." However, he couldn't find it and returned home empty-handed, as per the outlet.

"I went back to the house and she said, 'Oops! It was in my pocket,'" said Colin. "It was a great day for me," as reported by E! News.

Also Read | Govinda Breaks Silence on Divorce Rumours With Wife Sunita Ahuja After 37 Years of Marriage, Says THIS; Actor-Politician's Niece Arti Singh Also Reacts.

This wasn't the first time the 42-year-old had made a joke about his relationship with Scarlett, with whom he shares a 3-year-old son, Cosmo.

Meanwhile, Scarlett Johansson is among the Oscar presenters. The Academy announced more presenters on February 11, including Halle Berry, Penelope Cruz, Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Amy Poehler, June Squibb, and Bowen Yang.

She will be next seen in 'Jurassic World: Rebirth'.

Set to hit theatres globally on July 2, the film stars Jonathan Bailey, Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, and others, promising an adrenaline-packed journey.

Set five years after the events of 'Jurassic World: Dominion' (2022), 'Jurassic World: Rebirth' explores a planet where dinosaurs have become increasingly rare, confined to environments where their species once thrived.

The story follows a team of scientists and experts tasked with acquiring genetic samples from three of the largest and most dangerous creatures across the land, sea, and sky.

Scarlett Johansson plays Zora Bennett, a covert operations expert with a critical mission at the heart of the film. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)