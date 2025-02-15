Washington DC [US], February 15 (ANI): American actress and comedian D'Arcy Carden will be part of the highly anticipated 'The Handmaid's Tale's' sixth and final season, which premieres this spring, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The actress has joined the Emmy-winning Hulu drama in a guest-starring role. Carden recently appeared in Nthe etflix mega-hit 'Nobody Wants This' and 'A Man on the Inside'.

Carden is best known for her iconic and longtime role in 'The Good Place', 'Barry' and Amazon's short-lived but much-loved remake of 'A League of Their Own.'

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the actress also recently wrapped filming on the Australian dramedy 'Sunny Nights', in which she stars opposite Will Forte.

Based on Margaret Atwood's novel of the same name, The Handmaid's Tale was the first streaming series to win outstanding drama series at the Emmy Awards. Its final run has been a long time coming, as it last aired a new episode in autumn 2022, as per The Hollywood Reporter.

Just this week, Hulu announced the April 8 premiere for The Handmaid's Tale's endgame. It revolves around the story of women enslaved and forced to carry children for the religious ruling class in an America that's gone very far off the rails. The series -- and its source material -- predated the overturning of Roe vs. Wade and the widespread criminalization of abortion, The Hollywood Reporter Reported.

The final season sees Moss' June leading a rebellion to permanently change the fascist tides.

The details about the role of Carden is not yet disclosed.

Carden began her career performing improvisational comedy at the Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre. She made several appearances in television series, including Inside Amy Schumer (2015), 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend (2016), and Veep (2017).

She has also acted in films such as Other People (2016), Let It Snow (2019), and Bombshell (2019). She made her Broadway debut in The Thanksgiving Play (2023). (ANI)

