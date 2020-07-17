Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 17 (ANI): Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has been admitted at Nanavati Hospital, days after being tested positive for coronavirus.

Earlier on July 12, Aishwarya and her daughter Aaradhya were tested positive for coronavirus, as confirmed by Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope.

She was home quarantined after she tested positive for the virus.

On Saturday, legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to confirm that they have detected positive for coronavirus. The father-son duo is also admitted at the Nanavati Hospital for coronavirus treatment. (ANI)

