Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19 (ANI): From celebs to the man on the street, the excitement levels in a cricket-mad country are at their peak as Team India braces for a World Cup title showdown against five-time champions Australia at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday.

Like millions of cricket-obsessed India faithfuls, who are sending up fervent prayers for a third world title, the Bollywood celebs also can't wait for the action to unfold in the world's biggest cricketing arena in Ahmedabad.

Power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were snapped at the airport donning Indian jerseys.

In the videos captured by the paparazzi, Deepika was seen arriving at the airport with her father Prakash Padukone.

Clearly down for the count with cricket fever, Deepika flaunted her Indian jersey with 'DP' written over it.

She paired her jersey with denims and a pair of sunglasses and kept her hair tied in a ponytail.

Ranveer arrived at the airport minutes later twinning with her wife by wearing a jersey but giving it a twist with his own style. He wore a white and blue jacket representing India over a jersey and paired it with denim jeans.

Apart from Bollywood celebs, former cricketers Kapil Dev and Sachin Tendulkar were also spotted at the airport heading for the match.

India stormed into the finals after a 70-run victory over New Zealand on Wednesday. After Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill's explosive start, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer scored a ton each to put India on course to a massive target.

KL Rahul arrived to apply the finishing touches to power India to a score of 397/4. With New Zealand appearing in control of the chase, Mohammed Shami struck at the right moments to ensure that India reach the final.

In the second semi-final, South Africa made Australia sweat after setting a modest target. Australia skipper Pat Cummins and speedster Mitchell Starc held their nerves to take the hosts to a three-wicket win.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Deepika will be seen in the sci-fi action film 'Kalki 2898 AD' opposite Prabhas and in director Siddharth Anand's aerial action thriller film 'Fighter' opposite Hrithik Roshan. She also has 'Singham Again' in her kitty.

Ranveer will be next seen in director Farhan Akhtar's upcoming action thriller film 'Don 3'. (ANI)

