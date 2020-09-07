Washington [US], September 7 (ANI): Hollywood star Cuba Gooding Jr. extinguished a guest who caught on fire at a Hamptons party over Labour Day weekend.

Sources told Page Six that the 52-year-old actor - Gooding was with girlfriend Claudine De Niro at a "socially distanced Shabbat dinner" at the Bridgehampton home of a tech CEO.

The source said when the host of the bash, "inadvertently set himself on fire," that "Cuba jumped into action hero mode and doused him with water in front of frightened guests, who applauded once it was clear the guy was OK."

A representative for 'The Fighting Temptations' star confirmed the incident, commenting, "The back of the gentleman's shirt ignited into flames from a candle that he unknowingly leaned back into while the rabbi was giving the Shabbat prayer. The man started panicking and flailing his arms, and guests backed away from the victim -- except for Cuba, who ran to the gentleman and doused the flames completely."

Also at the outdoor party, as reported by Page Six were sporting goods company CEO Mitch Modell, artist Libbie Mugrabi and American entrepreneur Brock Pierce.

As per Page Six, the 'Boat Trip' star Gooding is also currently facing a criminal trial on misdemeanour sexual abuse and forcible touching charges, stemming from allegations of three accusers, and was sued by another woman last month.

He is being repped by attorneys Mark Heller and Peter Toumbekis, and Gooding Jr. has denied all the charges. (ANI)

