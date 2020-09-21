Los Angeles [US], September 21 (ANI): Hitting a hattrick, Canadian actor-director Daniel Levy won the Emmy Award in the category of 'Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series' for his role of David Rose in the hit sitcom 'Schitt's Creek.'

Levy also won the Emmy this year for directing and writing the Canadian television show.

"This has been the greatest experience of my life," he said as he accepted the award at the socially-distant award ceremony held on Sunday evening (local time).

Other contenders in the category whom Levy left trailing behind are Mahershala Ali for Hulu's 'Ramy,' Alan Arkin for 'The Kominsky Method,' Andre Braugher for detective comedy 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine,' Sterling K Brown and Tony Shalhoub for 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,' William Jackson Harper for 'The Good Place,' and Kenan Thompson for 'Saturday Night Live.'

Schitt's Creek is created by Dan and Eugene Levy. The series follows the trials and tribulations of the formerly wealthy Rose family when they are forced to relocate to Schitt's Creek, a small town they once purchased as a joke.

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards were originally slated to be held at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was decided that the ceremony will be held virtually from the actors' homes across the US.

American television host Jimmy Kimmel is hosting this year's Emmys. The award show was preceded by the 72nd Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards and it was held from September 14-19.

The nominations for this year's Emmys were announced on July 28 and it was led by HBO's mini-series 'Watchmen' after having 26 nominations to its name. (ANI)

