Washington [US], April 6 (ANI): Daniel Radcliffe has admitted having a huge crush on actors Cameron Diaz and Drew Barrymore.

While promoting his new film 'The Lost City' on British radio show Capital Breakfast on Monday, the 'Harry Potter' star was posed with a few questions by hosts. When asked what three celebrities Radcliffe has a "massive, massive crush on", he quickly mentioned the names of Cameron and Drew, People reported.

"Cameron Diaz is still very high on the list. Drew Barrymore is there," he responded.

As for his third celebrity crush, Radcliffe said, "Juno Temple! I've worked with her, she's gorgeous, and I wouldn't mind saying her name."

Meanwhile, Radcliffe is currently dating actor Erin Darke. The two met on the sets of the 2013 drama 'Kill Your Darlings'.(ANI)

