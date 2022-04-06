There is no denying that Paul Rudd is one of the best actors working today. He can be funny, serious, heartfelt, you name it. Seriously, the man has an amazing range that any actor would be jealous of, although Rudd rather aims to showcase more of his comedic chops, and rightfully so, he is great at it. With Rudd you never know what you’re going to get when going into a film, but one thing’s for sure, you will be thoroughly entertained. Paul Rudd Tricks Conan O'Brien Again With His Popular 'Mac and Me' Clip Prank This Time on a Podcast! (Watch Video).

Rudd has had so many iconic roles under his belt. Whether it be saving the world side by side with the Avengers or giving out life lessons in The Perks of Being a Wallflower, he has done it all. So to celebrate Paul Rudd’s 53rd birthday, let’s take a look at five of his best roles. Saturday Night Live: Paul Rudd To Wrap SNL’s Final Episode, Arrives at Studio 8H for Prep (View Pic).

Bobby Newport (Parks and Recreation)

Rudd’s brief stint on Parks and Recreation really brought huge star power to the show. Playing the role of Leslie’s rival during her campaign to be elected for City Council, Newport is basically your dumb rich son of a huge political figure. Rudd plays the hell out of this role and really brings in quite the entertainment.

Andy (Wet Hot American Summer)

One of Rudd’s oldest roles, Andy was one of the funniest parts of Wet Hot American Summer. Starring a huge cast filled with some really big A list actors, Rudd still makes himself stand out the most. He has the personality where he just owns every scene playing this easy to hate character.

Tommy Doyle (Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers)

While Halloween 6 was not that well received, it’s still well known for being Rudd’s second film and his performance in it. Playing Tommy Doyle, Rudd brings the same energy here that he brought to his other characters.

Scott Lang (Marvel Cinematic Universe)

Rudd has been one of the most iconic and funniest superheroes in the MCU as well. Playing the role of Ant-Man/Scott Lang, Rudd completely owns this role and makes the most of it. Can’t wait to see him return in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Mr Anderson (The Perks of Being a Wallflower)

The Perks of Being a Wallflower consists one of Rudd’s best performance to date. Playing the role of Mr Anderson, Rudd is that teacher that is kind and will impart the most important life lessons on you. Also, he has one of the most thoughtful quotes I have ever seen in a film with “We accept the love we think we deserve.”

If anything, we have established that Rudd is a really iconic actor and his talent is just out of this world. With this we finish off the list and wish Paul Rudd a very happy birthday.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 06, 2022 09:25 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).