Washington [US], November 14 (ANI): Stand-up comic Dave Chappelle has once again found himself embroiled in controversy following his recent performance in the opening monologue of 'Saturday Night Live' where he talked about antisemitism.

According to Variety, Anti-Defamation League CEO Jonathan Greenblatt has argued that the comedian's performance did "not just normalize but popularize antisemitism."

Also Read | Jaya Bachchan Recalls ‘Awkward’ Menstrual Ordeal During Outdoor Shoots, Reveals Changing Sanitary Pads Behind Bushes.

Greenblatt tweeted, "We shouldn't expect @DaveChappelle to serve as society's moral compass, but disturbing to see @nbcsnl not just normalize but popularize #antisemitism. Why are Jewish sensitivities denied or diminished at almost every turn? Why does our trauma trigger applause?"

During this week's 'SNL' episode Chappelle cracked jokes about Kanye West's recent antisemitic remarks and the rapper's new wave of controversy including the abandoned business partnerships.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 16: Evicted Gori Nagori Calls Shalin Bhanot a Girgit, Feels Tina Datta and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Are Attention Seekers.

Further, at one point during his monologue, Chappelle joked, "I've been to Hollywood and this is just what I saw: It's a lot of Jews, like a lot. But that doesn't mean anything. There's a lot of Black people in Ferguson, Mo., but that doesn't mean we run the place."

He added the "delusion that Jews run show business" is "not a crazy thing to think," but "it's a crazy thing to say out loud."

The comedian concluded his monologue by stating that he no longer enjoys performing in front of large crowds, saying, "It shouldn't be this scary to talk about anything. It makes my job incredibly difficult," reported People magazine.

Notably, the Anti-Defamation League itself has not released a statement regarding Chappelle's "SNL" appearance.

According to Variety, the organization had previously published statements regarding West's antisemitic remarks, as well as Brooklyn Nets player Kyrie Irving's decision to share an antisemitic film with his social media followers.

Meanwhile, Chappelle has previously been accused of insensitivity in the past surrounding his observations about trans people, Jews, Blacks and others.

Last year, his Netflix special, 'The Closer', prompted walkouts among LGBTQ+ individuals and allies at the streamer after chief content officer Ted Sarandos defended the comedian's words as artistic expression, supporting his "creative freedom," as per Variety. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)