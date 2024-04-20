Washington [US], April 20 (ANI): The nominations for the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards have been unveiled, setting the stage for a showdown between Netflix's documentary series 'African Queens: Njinga' and three long-standing daytime dramas: CBS' 'The Bold and the Beautiful' and 'The Young and the Restless,' along with Peacock's 'Days of Our Lives.'

As per The Hollywood Reporter, each of these productions has snagged an impressive dozen nominations. Following closely behind is the enduring ABC soap opera 'General Hospital' with 11 nominations.

Also Read | Nysa Devgan Turns 21: Kajol Shares Adorable Throwback Photos and Birthday Wishes for Her 'Darling' Daughter.

In the talk show realm, 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' has garnered the most nods with nine nominations, followed by 'The View' with 7.

Some newcomers to the Emmy scene include 'Downey's Dream Cars' on Max for Best Lifestyle Program, 'Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays' on Food Network for Culinary Series, 'Neighbours' on Amazon Freevee for Daytime Drama, and 'Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper' on Nat Geo for Travel, Adventure, and Nature, along with a nod for Best Daytime Personality in a non-daily format.

Also Read | Rihanna Speaks Out About Potential New Album - Details Inside!.

Among the surprises is the nomination of Eric Braeden, who received his first Emmy nod in 20 years for his portrayal of Victor Newman on 'The Young and the Restless.'

Braeden, who previously declined submissions for consideration, last won the prestigious award in 1998.

The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has introduced changes to this year's categories, including the elimination of Outstanding Younger Performer in a Daytime Drama and Outstanding Promotional Announcement categories.

Additionally, they merged the categories for Outstanding Writing for a Daytime Non-Fiction Series and Outstanding Writing for Daytime Non-Fiction Special into Outstanding Writing for a Daytime Non-Fiction Programme.

Moreover, the Daytime Programme Host category has been divided into two: Daytime Personality Daily and Daytime Personality Non-Daily.

The nominees span various categories, covering a wide array of daytime programming. Here's a glimpse at the nominees for the 51st Daytime Emmy Awards:

DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

The BayPopstar! TV

The Bold and the BeautifulCBS

Days of our LivesPeacock

General HospitalABC

NeighboursAmazon Freevee

The Young and the RestlessCBS

DAYTIME TALK SERIES

The Jennifer Hudson ShowSyndicated

The Kelly Clarkson ShowSyndicated

Tamron HallSyndicated

Turning The Tables with Robin RobertsDisney+

The ViewABC

ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES

Access HollywoodSyndicated

Entertainment TonightSyndicated

ExtraSyndicated

CULINARY SERIES

Be My Guest with Ina GartenFood Network

Family DinnerMagnolia Network

Selena + Chef: Home for the HolidaysFood Network

Valerie's Home CookingFood Network

What Am I Eating? with Zooey DeschanelMax

LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAMME

Hot BenchSyndicated

Judy JusticeAmazon Freevee

Justice For The People with Judge MilianSyndicated

The People's CourtSyndicated

We The People with Judge Lauren LakeSyndicated

TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM

Animals Up Close with Bertie GregoryNational Geographic

Extraordinary Birder with Christian CooperNational Geographic

Guy's All-American Road TripFood Network

Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the WildNBC

Street SommTastemade

INSTRUCTIONAL/HOW-TO PROGRAM

Fixer to FabulousHGTV

Fixer Upper: The HotelMagnolia Network

Hack My HomeNetflix

Martha GardensRoku

Windy City RehabHGTV

LIFESTYLE PROGRAM

Downey's Dream CarsMax

George to the RescueNBC

Growing FloretMagnolia Network

HomegrownMagnolia Network

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue ZonesNetflix

ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM

Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch KidsVimeo

King of Collectibles: The Goldin TouchNetflix

Off Script With The Hollywood ReporterSundanceTV

Oprah and "The Color Purple" JourneyMax

Variety Studio: Actors on ActorsPBS

Working in the TheatreAmericanTheatreWing.org

EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATIONAL PROGRAM

African Queens: NjingaNetflix

Harlem Globetrotters Play It ForwardNBC

Ireland Made with LovePBS

Leveling LincolnPBS

What Really Happened: America's WildNational Geographic

DAYTIME SPECIAL

Culture Quest: UkrainePBS

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day ParadeABC

97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day ParadeNBC

Recipe for Change: Celebrating Black MenSpringHill

UnexpectedHulu

SHORT FORM PROGRAM

CatalystLinkedIn News

The DadsNetflix

Hollywood Atelier: Rob PickensThe Hollywood Reporter

How Una Pizza Napoletana Became the No.1 Ranked Pizza in the WorldEater

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian TheatreNetflix

LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: FEMALE ACTOR

Tamara Braun as Ava VitaliDays of our Lives

PeacockFinola Hughes as Anna Devane

General HospitalABC

Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke LoganThe Bold and the BeautifulCBS

Annika Noelle as Hope LoganThe Bold and the BeautifulCBS

Michelle Stafford as Phyllis SummersThe Young and the RestlessCBS

Cynthia Watros as Nina ReevesGeneral HospitalABC

LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Eric Braeden as Victor NewmanThe Young and the RestlessCBS

Scott Clifton as Liam SpencerThe Bold and the BeautifulCBS

Thorsten Kaye as Ridge ForresterThe Bold and the BeautifulCBS

Eric Martsolf as Brady BlackDays of our LivesPeacock

John McCook as Eric ForresterThe Bold and the BeautifulCBS

SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: FEMALE ACTOR

Jennifer Gareis as Donna LoganThe Bold and the BeautifulCBS

Linsey Godfrey as Sarah HortonDays of our LivesPeacock

Courtney Hope as Sally SpectraThe Young and the RestlessCBS

Allison Lanier as Summer Newman AbbottThe Young and the RestlessCBS

Emily O'Brien as Gwen RizczechDays of our LivesPeacock

SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR

Robert Gossett as Marshall AshfordGeneral HospitalABC

Bryton James as Devon WintersThe Young and the RestlessCBS

Wally Kurth as Justin KiriakisDays of our LivesPeacock

A Martinez as Nardo RamosThe BayPopstar! TV

Mike Manning as Caleb McKinnonThe BayPopstar! TV

GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

Linden Ashby as Cameron KirstenThe Young and the RestlessCBS

Ashley Jones as Dr. Bridget ForresterThe Bold and the BeautifulCBS

Alley Mills as Heather WebberGeneral HospitalABC

Guy Pearce as Mike YoungNeighboursAmazon Freevee

Dick Van Dyke as Mystery Man/Timothy RobicheauxDays of our LivesPeacock

DAYTIME TALK SERIES HOST

Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana NavarroThe ViewABC

Kelly ClarksonThe Kelly Clarkson ShowSyndicated

Mark Consuelos, Kelly RipaLive with Kelly and MarkSyndicated

Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O'Connell, Sheryl UnderwoodThe TalkCBS

Tamron HallTamron HallSyndicated

CULINARY HOST

Lidia Bastianich25 Years with Lidia: A Culinary JubileePBS

Valerie BertinelliValerie's Home CookingFood Network

Eduardo GarciaBig Sky Kitchen with Eduardo GarciaMagnolia Network

Emeril LagasseEmeril CooksRoku

Sophia RoeCounter SpaceTastemade

Buddy ValastroLegends of the ForkA&E

DAYTIME PERSONALITY - DAILY

Frank CaprioCaught in ProvidenceFacebook Watch

Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner, Matt Cohen, Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Will Marfuggi, Rachel Smith,Entertainment TonightSyndicated

Deborah Norville, Steven Fabian, Lisa Guerrero, Ann Mercogliano, Jim Moret, Les TrentInside EditionSyndicated

Robert Hernandez, Star JonesDivorce CourtFOX

Judge Judy Sheindlin, Whitney Kumar, Kevin Rasco, Sarah RoseJudy JusticeAmazon Freevee

DAYTIME PERSONALITY - NON-DAILY

Samantha BrownSamantha Brown's Places To LovePBS

Derrick CampanaThe Wizard of PawsBYUtv

Christian CooperExtraordinary Birder with Christian CooperNational Geographic

Zoe Francois, Andrew ZimmernHoliday Party with Andrew & ZoeMagnolia Network

Jet TilaReady Jet CookFood Network

WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

The BayPopstar! TV

The Bold and the BeautifulCBS

Days of our LivesPeacock

General HospitalABC

The Young and the RestlessCBS

WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

African Queens: NjingaNetflix

Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the WildNBC

Reconnecting RootsPBS

Super AnimalsSyndicated

Team RubiconRoku

DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES

The BayPopstar! TV

The Bold and the BeautifulCBS

Days of our LivesPeacock

General HospitalABC

The Young and the RestlessCBS

DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

African Queens: NjingaNetflix

Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch KidsVimeo

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue ZonesNetflix

Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the WildNBC

Searching for Soul FoodHulu

TrueSouthESPN I ABC I SEC Network

DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day ParadeABC

The Drew Barrymore ShowSyndicated

The Kelly Clarkson ShowSyndicated

Turning The Tables with Robin RobertsDisney+

The ViewABC

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION

African Queens: NjingaNetflix

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue ZonesNetflix

Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the WildNBC

Mysteries of the FaithNetflix

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian TheatreNetflix

ORIGINAL SONG

"Shine"General HospitalABC

"Unexpected Truth"UnexpectedHulu

"We're Home"Reconnecting RootsPBS

LIGHTING DIRECTION

General HospitalABC

The Jennifer Hudson ShowSyndicated

The Kelly Clarkson ShowSyndicated

The ViewABC

TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO

The Bold and the BeautifulCBS

Days of our LivesPeacock

Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day ParadeABC

The Kelly Clarkson ShowSyndicated

CINEMATOGRAPHY

African Queens: NjingaNetflix

Animals Up Close with Bertie GregoryNational Geographic

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue ZonesNetflix

Living For The DeadHulu

Oracles of God: The Story of the Old TestamentCBN

SINGLE CAMERA EDITING

African Queens: NjingaNetflix

Drive with Swizz BeatzHulu

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue ZonesNetflix

Oprah and The Color Purple JourneyMax

Searching for Soul FoodHulu

MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING

Family IngredientsPBS

The Kelly Clarkson ShowSyndicated

Team RubiconRoku

TrueSouthESPN|ABC|SEC|Network

The Wizard of PawsBYUtv

OUTSTANDING LIVE SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

The Jennifer Hudson ShowSyndicated

The Kelly Clarkson ShowSyndicated

The TalkCBS

Tamron HallSyndicated

SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING

African Queens: NjingaNetflix

Downey's Dream CarsMax

Drive with Swizz BeatzHulu

Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue ZonesNetflix

Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian TheatreNetflix

MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN

African Queens: NjingaNetflix

Car Masters: Rust to RichesNetflix

Searching for Soul FoodHulu

Super AnimalsSyndicated

Tex Mex MotorsNetflix

CASTING

African Queens: NjingaNetflix

Days of our LivesPeacock

General HospitalABC

Start UpPBS

The Young and the RestlessCBS

ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN

African Queens: NjingaNetflix

The Drew Barrymore ShowSyndicated

General HospitalABC

The Kelly Clarkson ShowSyndicated

The ViewABC

The Young and the RestlessCBS

COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING

African Queens: NjingaNetflix

The Bold and the BeautifulCBS

The Jennifer Hudson ShowSyndicated

SherriSyndicated

HAIRSTYLING AND MAKEUP

African Queens: NjingaNetflix

The Drew Barrymore ShowSyndicated

SherriSyndicated

The ViewABC

The Young and the RestlessCBS

The ceremony, set to air live on June 7 on CBS and Paramount+, promises to be an exciting celebration of excellence in daytime television.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, updates on the lifetime achievement honorees, hosts, presenters, and Silver and Gold Circle honorees will be announced soon.

The Daytime Emmy Awards continue to honor outstanding achievements in daytime television, showcasing the talent and creativity of the industry's finest. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)