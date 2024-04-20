Washington [US], April 20 (ANI): The nominations for the 51st annual Daytime Emmy Awards have been unveiled, setting the stage for a showdown between Netflix's documentary series 'African Queens: Njinga' and three long-standing daytime dramas: CBS' 'The Bold and the Beautiful' and 'The Young and the Restless,' along with Peacock's 'Days of Our Lives.'
As per The Hollywood Reporter, each of these productions has snagged an impressive dozen nominations. Following closely behind is the enduring ABC soap opera 'General Hospital' with 11 nominations.
In the talk show realm, 'The Kelly Clarkson Show' has garnered the most nods with nine nominations, followed by 'The View' with 7.
Some newcomers to the Emmy scene include 'Downey's Dream Cars' on Max for Best Lifestyle Program, 'Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays' on Food Network for Culinary Series, 'Neighbours' on Amazon Freevee for Daytime Drama, and 'Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper' on Nat Geo for Travel, Adventure, and Nature, along with a nod for Best Daytime Personality in a non-daily format.
Among the surprises is the nomination of Eric Braeden, who received his first Emmy nod in 20 years for his portrayal of Victor Newman on 'The Young and the Restless.'
Braeden, who previously declined submissions for consideration, last won the prestigious award in 1998.
The National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences has introduced changes to this year's categories, including the elimination of Outstanding Younger Performer in a Daytime Drama and Outstanding Promotional Announcement categories.
Additionally, they merged the categories for Outstanding Writing for a Daytime Non-Fiction Series and Outstanding Writing for Daytime Non-Fiction Special into Outstanding Writing for a Daytime Non-Fiction Programme.
Moreover, the Daytime Programme Host category has been divided into two: Daytime Personality Daily and Daytime Personality Non-Daily.
The nominees span various categories, covering a wide array of daytime programming. Here's a glimpse at the nominees for the 51st Daytime Emmy Awards:
DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
The BayPopstar! TV
The Bold and the BeautifulCBS
Days of our LivesPeacock
General HospitalABC
NeighboursAmazon Freevee
The Young and the RestlessCBS
DAYTIME TALK SERIES
The Jennifer Hudson ShowSyndicated
The Kelly Clarkson ShowSyndicated
Tamron HallSyndicated
Turning The Tables with Robin RobertsDisney+
The ViewABC
ENTERTAINMENT NEWS SERIES
Access HollywoodSyndicated
Entertainment TonightSyndicated
ExtraSyndicated
CULINARY SERIES
Be My Guest with Ina GartenFood Network
Family DinnerMagnolia Network
Selena + Chef: Home for the HolidaysFood Network
Valerie's Home CookingFood Network
What Am I Eating? with Zooey DeschanelMax
LEGAL/COURTROOM PROGRAMME
Hot BenchSyndicated
Judy JusticeAmazon Freevee
Justice For The People with Judge MilianSyndicated
The People's CourtSyndicated
We The People with Judge Lauren LakeSyndicated
TRAVEL, ADVENTURE AND NATURE PROGRAM
Animals Up Close with Bertie GregoryNational Geographic
Extraordinary Birder with Christian CooperNational Geographic
Guy's All-American Road TripFood Network
Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the WildNBC
Street SommTastemade
INSTRUCTIONAL/HOW-TO PROGRAM
Fixer to FabulousHGTV
Fixer Upper: The HotelMagnolia Network
Hack My HomeNetflix
Martha GardensRoku
Windy City RehabHGTV
LIFESTYLE PROGRAM
Downey's Dream CarsMax
George to the RescueNBC
Growing FloretMagnolia Network
HomegrownMagnolia Network
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue ZonesNetflix
ARTS AND POPULAR CULTURE PROGRAM
Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch KidsVimeo
King of Collectibles: The Goldin TouchNetflix
Off Script With The Hollywood ReporterSundanceTV
Oprah and "The Color Purple" JourneyMax
Variety Studio: Actors on ActorsPBS
Working in the TheatreAmericanTheatreWing.org
EDUCATIONAL AND INFORMATIONAL PROGRAM
African Queens: NjingaNetflix
Harlem Globetrotters Play It ForwardNBC
Ireland Made with LovePBS
Leveling LincolnPBS
What Really Happened: America's WildNational Geographic
DAYTIME SPECIAL
Culture Quest: UkrainePBS
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day ParadeABC
97th Macy's Thanksgiving Day ParadeNBC
Recipe for Change: Celebrating Black MenSpringHill
UnexpectedHulu
SHORT FORM PROGRAM
CatalystLinkedIn News
The DadsNetflix
Hollywood Atelier: Rob PickensThe Hollywood Reporter
How Una Pizza Napoletana Became the No.1 Ranked Pizza in the WorldEater
Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian TheatreNetflix
LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: FEMALE ACTOR
Tamara Braun as Ava VitaliDays of our Lives
PeacockFinola Hughes as Anna Devane
General HospitalABC
Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke LoganThe Bold and the BeautifulCBS
Annika Noelle as Hope LoganThe Bold and the BeautifulCBS
Michelle Stafford as Phyllis SummersThe Young and the RestlessCBS
Cynthia Watros as Nina ReevesGeneral HospitalABC
LEAD PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR
Eric Braeden as Victor NewmanThe Young and the RestlessCBS
Scott Clifton as Liam SpencerThe Bold and the BeautifulCBS
Thorsten Kaye as Ridge ForresterThe Bold and the BeautifulCBS
Eric Martsolf as Brady BlackDays of our LivesPeacock
John McCook as Eric ForresterThe Bold and the BeautifulCBS
SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: FEMALE ACTOR
Jennifer Gareis as Donna LoganThe Bold and the BeautifulCBS
Linsey Godfrey as Sarah HortonDays of our LivesPeacock
Courtney Hope as Sally SpectraThe Young and the RestlessCBS
Allison Lanier as Summer Newman AbbottThe Young and the RestlessCBS
Emily O'Brien as Gwen RizczechDays of our LivesPeacock
SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES: ACTOR
Robert Gossett as Marshall AshfordGeneral HospitalABC
Bryton James as Devon WintersThe Young and the RestlessCBS
Wally Kurth as Justin KiriakisDays of our LivesPeacock
A Martinez as Nardo RamosThe BayPopstar! TV
Mike Manning as Caleb McKinnonThe BayPopstar! TV
GUEST PERFORMANCE IN A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
Linden Ashby as Cameron KirstenThe Young and the RestlessCBS
Ashley Jones as Dr. Bridget ForresterThe Bold and the BeautifulCBS
Alley Mills as Heather WebberGeneral HospitalABC
Guy Pearce as Mike YoungNeighboursAmazon Freevee
Dick Van Dyke as Mystery Man/Timothy RobicheauxDays of our LivesPeacock
DAYTIME TALK SERIES HOST
Joy Behar, Whoopi Goldberg, Alyssa Farah Griffin, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, Ana NavarroThe ViewABC
Kelly ClarksonThe Kelly Clarkson ShowSyndicated
Mark Consuelos, Kelly RipaLive with Kelly and MarkSyndicated
Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O'Connell, Sheryl UnderwoodThe TalkCBS
Tamron HallTamron HallSyndicated
CULINARY HOST
Lidia Bastianich25 Years with Lidia: A Culinary JubileePBS
Valerie BertinelliValerie's Home CookingFood Network
Eduardo GarciaBig Sky Kitchen with Eduardo GarciaMagnolia Network
Emeril LagasseEmeril CooksRoku
Sophia RoeCounter SpaceTastemade
Buddy ValastroLegends of the ForkA&E
DAYTIME PERSONALITY - DAILY
Frank CaprioCaught in ProvidenceFacebook Watch
Kevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner, Matt Cohen, Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Will Marfuggi, Rachel Smith,Entertainment TonightSyndicated
Deborah Norville, Steven Fabian, Lisa Guerrero, Ann Mercogliano, Jim Moret, Les TrentInside EditionSyndicated
Robert Hernandez, Star JonesDivorce CourtFOX
Judge Judy Sheindlin, Whitney Kumar, Kevin Rasco, Sarah RoseJudy JusticeAmazon Freevee
DAYTIME PERSONALITY - NON-DAILY
Samantha BrownSamantha Brown's Places To LovePBS
Derrick CampanaThe Wizard of PawsBYUtv
Christian CooperExtraordinary Birder with Christian CooperNational Geographic
Zoe Francois, Andrew ZimmernHoliday Party with Andrew & ZoeMagnolia Network
Jet TilaReady Jet CookFood Network
WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
The BayPopstar! TV
The Bold and the BeautifulCBS
Days of our LivesPeacock
General HospitalABC
The Young and the RestlessCBS
WRITING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM
African Queens: NjingaNetflix
Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the WildNBC
Reconnecting RootsPBS
Super AnimalsSyndicated
Team RubiconRoku
DIRECTING TEAM FOR A DAYTIME DRAMA SERIES
The BayPopstar! TV
The Bold and the BeautifulCBS
Days of our LivesPeacock
General HospitalABC
The Young and the RestlessCBS
DIRECTING TEAM FOR A SINGLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM
African Queens: NjingaNetflix
Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch KidsVimeo
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue ZonesNetflix
Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the WildNBC
Searching for Soul FoodHulu
TrueSouthESPN I ABC I SEC Network
DIRECTING TEAM FOR A MULTIPLE CAMERA DAYTIME NON-FICTION PROGRAM
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day ParadeABC
The Drew Barrymore ShowSyndicated
The Kelly Clarkson ShowSyndicated
Turning The Tables with Robin RobertsDisney+
The ViewABC
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION AND COMPOSITION
African Queens: NjingaNetflix
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue ZonesNetflix
Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the WildNBC
Mysteries of the FaithNetflix
Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian TheatreNetflix
ORIGINAL SONG
"Shine"General HospitalABC
"Unexpected Truth"UnexpectedHulu
"We're Home"Reconnecting RootsPBS
LIGHTING DIRECTION
General HospitalABC
The Jennifer Hudson ShowSyndicated
The Kelly Clarkson ShowSyndicated
The ViewABC
TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO
The Bold and the BeautifulCBS
Days of our LivesPeacock
Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day ParadeABC
The Kelly Clarkson ShowSyndicated
CINEMATOGRAPHY
African Queens: NjingaNetflix
Animals Up Close with Bertie GregoryNational Geographic
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue ZonesNetflix
Living For The DeadHulu
Oracles of God: The Story of the Old TestamentCBN
SINGLE CAMERA EDITING
African Queens: NjingaNetflix
Drive with Swizz BeatzHulu
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue ZonesNetflix
Oprah and The Color Purple JourneyMax
Searching for Soul FoodHulu
MULTIPLE CAMERA EDITING
Family IngredientsPBS
The Kelly Clarkson ShowSyndicated
Team RubiconRoku
TrueSouthESPN|ABC|SEC|Network
The Wizard of PawsBYUtv
OUTSTANDING LIVE SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING
The Jennifer Hudson ShowSyndicated
The Kelly Clarkson ShowSyndicated
The TalkCBS
Tamron HallSyndicated
SOUND MIXING AND SOUND EDITING
African Queens: NjingaNetflix
Downey's Dream CarsMax
Drive with Swizz BeatzHulu
Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue ZonesNetflix
Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian TheatreNetflix
MAIN TITLE AND GRAPHIC DESIGN
African Queens: NjingaNetflix
Car Masters: Rust to RichesNetflix
Searching for Soul FoodHulu
Super AnimalsSyndicated
Tex Mex MotorsNetflix
CASTING
African Queens: NjingaNetflix
Days of our LivesPeacock
General HospitalABC
Start UpPBS
The Young and the RestlessCBS
ART DIRECTION/SET DECORATION/SCENIC DESIGN
African Queens: NjingaNetflix
The Drew Barrymore ShowSyndicated
General HospitalABC
The Kelly Clarkson ShowSyndicated
The ViewABC
The Young and the RestlessCBS
COSTUME DESIGN/STYLING
African Queens: NjingaNetflix
The Bold and the BeautifulCBS
The Jennifer Hudson ShowSyndicated
SherriSyndicated
HAIRSTYLING AND MAKEUP
African Queens: NjingaNetflix
The Drew Barrymore ShowSyndicated
SherriSyndicated
The ViewABC
The Young and the RestlessCBS
The ceremony, set to air live on June 7 on CBS and Paramount+, promises to be an exciting celebration of excellence in daytime television.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, updates on the lifetime achievement honorees, hosts, presenters, and Silver and Gold Circle honorees will be announced soon.
The Daytime Emmy Awards continue to honor outstanding achievements in daytime television, showcasing the talent and creativity of the industry's finest. (ANI)
