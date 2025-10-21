Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 21 (ANI): Star couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have finally revealed the face of their daughter Dua to the world.

Post Diwali, Deepika-Ranveer took to Instagram on Tuesday and dropped an adorable post featuring the pictures of their little bundle of joy.

In the pictures, Ranveer and Deepika were seen lovingly holding little Dua in their arms. The trio looked absolutely stunning in traditional attire, with Dua adorably twinning with her mom in a red suit. How cute is that?

In the final photo, Dua sat on Deepika's lap as the mother-daughter duo offered prayers during their Diwali celebration at home.

Sharing the pictures, the couple extended Diwali wishes to all.

"Deepavali ki hardik shubhkamnayein," they captioned the post.

Deepika and Ranveer welcomed Dua on September 8, 2024.

The couple tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Italy's Lake Como after dating for six long years.

They first met on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's romantic drama film 'Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela' and later also starred in 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat.' (ANI)

