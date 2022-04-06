New Delhi [India], April 6 (ANI): Ordering food online from the comfort of your homes hardly takes time and effort, but have you ever thought about the delivery boys who work round the clock to show up at your doorstep on time and treat your taste buds with your favourite dishes from your favourite restaurants? If not, then start valuing them.

Recently, comedian Sahil Shah took to Twitter and opened up about a food delivery guy who broke down in front of him because he almost had three accidents while delivering the food.

"Today I had a food delivery guy breakdown cause he almost had 3 accidents trying to deliver my food. I gave him water and a good tip and then apologised TO HIM cause my 500 buck dinner should NEVER be worth his life. Pls be nice to your delivery people. They are doing their best," Sahil tweeted.

In another tweet, Sahil mentioned that while he understands people's anger when their food is running late, people also have to take into consideration the kind of danger the delivery executives put themselves in to deliver the food in time.

"If you're food is late it's fine. I understand the anger. But they are risking their live's to get it to you and no matter how hungry you are...it should never be at the cost of someone's life," he added.

Sahil also urged everyone to treat delivery people with respect.

"Tip your delivery people. They don't get enough respect or money. Tip them. Be nice to them. Talk to them. Respect them. A little bit of goodwill goes a long way. Yeah there are bad incidents too. I agree. I've NEVER been rude to a single delivery person because I understand where they maybe coming from. The guy today said I was the first person in 10 years who spoke and understood him without complaining. Just be nice. That's all," he concluded.

Sahil's tweet comes weeks after Zomato launched its 10-minute express food delivery. (ANI)

