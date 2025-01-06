Los Angeles [US], January 6 (ANI): Actor Demi Moore took home the Golden Globe for Best Female Actor Performance in Comedy or Musical for her performance in The Substance on Sunday.

She evoked a loud cheer with her powerful speech at the ceremony.

"Oh wow. I really wasn't expecting that. I'm just in shock right now. I've been doing this a long time, like over 45 years and this is the first time I've ever won anything as an actor. I'm just so humbled and so grateful," she told the crowd, as per People.

Moore, 62, who won for the body-horror satire The Substance, said in her speech that a producer once dismissed her as a "popcorn actress" 30 years ago.

"At that time, I made that mean that this wasn't something that I was allowed to have, that I could do movies that were successful, that made a lot of money, but that I couldn't be acknowledged. And I bought in, and I believed that, and that corroded me over time, to the point where I thought a few years ago that maybe this was it, maybe I was complete, maybe I've done what I was supposed to do," she said.

"And as I was at kind of a low point, I had this magical, bold, courageous, out of the box, absolutely bonkers script come across my desk called The Substance, and the universe told me that you're not done," she continued.

"I'll just leave you with one thing that I think this movie is imparting is in those moments when we don't think we're smart enough or pretty enough or skinny enough or successful enough, or basically just not enough," she added.

Moore said that she will celebrate this award as "a marker of my wholeness."

"I had a woman say to me, 'Just know you will never be enough, but you can know the value of your worth if you just put down the measuring stick.' And so today, I celebrate this as a marker of my wholeness and of the love that is driving me and for the gift of doing something I love and being reminded that I do belong. Thank you so much," said Moore before exiting the stage.

The Substance brings Moore her third Golden Globe nomination but the first in many years; she was last recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for 1990's Ghost and 1996 TV movie If These Walls Could Talk. (ANI)

