Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI): The trailer for actor Shahid Kapoor's much-awaited action thriller 'Deva' has finally arrived, giving fans a glimpse of what looks like an intense, gripping story.

The makers unveiled the trailer on Friday at a grand event that took place in Mumbai. In the trailer, the 'Kaminey' actor can be seen returning to the action genre, this time as a fearless cop walking the thin line between justice and rebellion.

The trailer of the high-octane drama shows a senior officer questioning Deva's identity as he asks whether he is a cop or a mafia member. Shahid, who plays the character 'Deva' in the film, replies with, "I am... mafia."

Apart from Shahid Kapoor, 'Deva' also stars Pooja Hegde as a journalist in a pivotal role. The film is directed by Rosshan Andrrews and produced by Zee Studios and Siddharth Roy Kapur.

The action-thriller also marks Shahid's return to the big screen after almost a year, following his last appearance in the film 'Teri Baaton Mein 'Aisa Uljha Jiya', which also starred actress Kriti Sanon.

Meanwhile, Shahid also expressed his shock and grief at the attack on Saif Ali Khan at the event and said such incidents don't usually happen in Mumbai, which is considered a 'very safe city.'

The 'Hum Tum' actor is currently admitted to Lilavati Hospital after being attacked by an intruder at his Bandra residence in the early hours of Thursday.

At the trailer launch of Deva, Shahid Kapoor opened up about the shocking attack on Saif and expressed hope that the actor would recover soon.

"It's a very sad incident, and the whole fraternity is concerned about him. It's very difficult to absorb such experiences when they unfold in your personal space, especially in Mumbai. I am sure the police are trying their best. This doesn't usually happen in Mumbai, as it is a very safe city. We proudly say that girls and our family members are safe on the roads, even at 2-3 a.m. It's very shocking. We are hoping and praying for him the whole time. We hope that Saif's health improves and that he is doing better. I think we are all extremely shocked by what happened to him," Shahid Kapoor said.

Deva is scheduled to be released in theatres worldwide on January 31. (ANI)

